COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It is opening weekend for Christmas tree farms here in Columbus, and families are wasting no time finding the perfect tree.

Gilbert Miller, owner of Kimi Farms, says that of their 40 years in business, the weekend after Thanksgiving is their busiest. For many families, picking out the perfect tree is a tradition they look forward to every year.

Finding the perfect tree is only the first part. Miller says the key to having a beautiful tree is how you take care of it when you bring it home.

“Make sure it’s not under an air vent with hot air blowing on it, not in direct sunlight, and that you’re keeping it watered,” said Miller.

The tree does not drink the water; however, it will keep it from dehydrating and the needles fresh and green. Hams says that if you follow those steps, your tree will survive and thrive all the way to Christmas. Kimi Farms will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. while supplies last more information can be found here.