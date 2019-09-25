Church bookkeeper charged in nearly $500,000 theft

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) – Court documents show an Alabama woman has agreed to plead guilty to embezzling nearly $500,000 from a church.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Angela Cheatwood is charged with wire fraud in a scheme involving Sacred Health of Jesus Catholic Church and Sacred Heart School in Anniston.

A plea agreement signed by the woman shows she already has admitted her guilt. She is due in court on Oct. 10.

Documents filed in Birmingham say Cheatwood began working as church bookkeeper in 2005. Authorities say she took about $484,000 from the Catholic parish and school by writing unauthorized checks to herself from the church bank account.

Authorities say she also took cash from fundraisers and donations.

The alleged thefts occurred from 2013 to 2018. Cheatwood faces up to 20 years in prison.