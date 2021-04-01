Churches plan for Easter services during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Church sanctuaries in the U.S. are traditionally jam packed with worshippers on Easter Sunday.

For the second year in a row, Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus, which can seat 450 people comfortably, will celebrate Resurrection Sunday online.

“Last year it was a very somber and solemn time because it was not the usual energy that was in the sanctuary that usually comes with people and families gathering for various reasons,” said Pastor Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church.

Reverend Vinton Copeland is the pastor of Powell Missionary Baptist Church in Talbotton. His church has been virtual since the beginning of the pandemic, but come Sunday morning, the doors will swing open.

“We are reentering into our church for the first time in a year. We will have our service at 11 am and it will be an exciting time,” said Pastor Vinton Copeland of Powell Missionary Baptist Church of Talbotton, Georgia.

And they’ll do so following CDC guidelines. Another church with doors open Sunday is Cascade Hills. They returned to in-person worship back in October. On Sunday morning they’ll begin with a sunrise service at their onsite park followed by services at multiple locations.

“At 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning we’ll be having services all over the place. We’re going to be here at our main sanctuary. We’re also going to be down at that park and we’re also going to be downtown at the Springer Opera House,” said Ethan Hall, Online Community Coordinator at Cascade Hills Church.

Meanwhile Pastor Adrian Chester said while ministering in a pandemic has changed the mode of gathering, delivering the message virtually has been a blessing.

“God has shown God’s self faithful in expanding our reach as a church to not only do we reach the persons who would traditionally come to the building but also being able to engage persons around the city and even in other states,” said Pastor Chester.

You can check the social media pages and websites for local churches for Holy Week activities.

While Cascade Hills and other churches are open for worship, their online services will continue.