Circle K on Forrest road installs doorbell one month after murder

COLUMBUS, Georgia (WRBL) One month after the murder of 26-year-old Dontrell Williams, The Circle K convenience store has a new doorbell system for customer purchases overnight.

Located on the corner of Forrest and Floyd road, doorbells at the Circle K are reportedly being installed. Customers will have to ring the doorbell before entering the store at night.

Residents of the community believe the measure will decrease the rate of robberies at the convenience store and will ensure store clerks and customer’s safety.

