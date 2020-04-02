Citizens urged to report suspected COVID-19 fraud

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19.

Attorney Charlie Peeler appointed a federal prosecutor to investigate and prosecute these cases.

In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of Coronavirus fraud schemes.

“We saw some fraudsters really try to take advantage of the situation in order to scam people. We began to see, for example, fake tests that were for sale or fake vaccines or fake treatments were started to be advertised in our district,” Peeler said.

Peeler said those are people that they will target to prosecute to the fullest extent.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the Coronavirus, direct the prosecution of Coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities. The District of Middle Georgia’s Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator is Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane.

“This is a time for people to be coming together. This is not a time where people need to be taking advantage of the situation for their own benefit,” Peeler said.

If you have already been victimized or have been a potential victim, you should contact the The public can report fraud schemes to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov. The NCDF Hotline can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes.

Some examples of these schemes include:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.



Questions can be directed to Pamela Lightsey, Public Information Officer, United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 621-2603 or Melissa Hodges, Public Affairs Director (Contractor), United States Attorney’s Office, at (478) 765-2362.

