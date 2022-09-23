COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Columbus has seen an uptick in some crime statistics in recent years.

Through the city’s implementation of the Crime Prevention Board, they’re taking the grassroots approach and getting ahead of the issue.

After months and meetings of discussion the Columbus Crime Prevention Board has awarded $750,000 in grants to various organizations throughout the Community. The focus is investing in our youth.

The Mayor’s Commission on Crime Prevention was started back in 2009. With the financial backing of the city these groups are able to initiate or continue grassroots crime prevention programs. The city has invested in our law enforcement, but there is more to be done.

“It’s not just about enforcement. It’s also about providing resources and providing opportunities for them to get on the right path early before they become, frankly, a burden on the city and the state, but also a wasted opportunity.” Skip Henderson – Columbus Mayor

This also represents a promise that was made to the community with the passage of the O-LOST or Other Local Option Sales Tax. Mayor Skip Henderson says these 40 organizations are a huge part in making Columbus a better place to live. Over the last year, Crime Prevention funding has directly impacted nearly 7,000 children across our area.

“This is to help these kids stay out of trouble and see what is available out there.” Judy Thomas – Columbus City Council, District 9 At-Large

The city’s office of Crime Prevention states 85% of youths sitting in prison today grew up in fatherless homes. The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, backed by Superior Court Judge Gil McBride, started the Legitimation Station. Which was made possible through Crime Prevention Grant Funding.

In the last year Judge McBride legitimized 108 fathers.

“If you take a child, a teenager from age of 13-14 and they become incarcerated, their recidivism rate is somewhere around 50 to 70%, depending on the environment, they continue to go to prison. They spend the rest of their life in jail. That person cost taxpayers $3.5 million dollars over their life. Okay. We’ve only spent a little over $7 million since we’ve been here. I know we’ve saved two kids.” Seth Brown – Crime Prevention Director

Brown, says many folks have doubted the effectiveness, when it comes to preventing crime. The goal is to get to the root of the problem.

“We had so many people say that this is just a bad idea. It’s not. We cannot keep incarcerating people. We have to educate them.” Seth Brown – Crime Prevention Director

Organizations have to submit a detailed application, and funding is awarded based on a list of 5 detailed priorities: comprehensive in scope, employ best practices, pursue long-term positive results, and have tangible results capable of being benchmarked.

The following organizations were awarded the following grant funds:

R. Gary Allen Jerry ‘Pops’ Barnes John M. House R. Walker Garrett Judy W. Thomas

Charmaine Crabb Glenn Davis Bruce Huff Toyia Tucker Evelyn ‘Mimi’ Woodson

