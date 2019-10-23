City Council discuss changing parking zone requirements in Uptown

City council addressed making changes to how long folks can park when they are visiting Uptown.

The ordinance is to change the parking time limits on First Avenue between 11th and 12th street from two-hour parking to four hour parking. Mayor Skip Henderson says after the city’s audit of Uptown Parking they noticed it would be more beneficial for that area if the zone parking requirement was changed.

“Our auditor, when he looked at the Metra audit he looked at the parking as well. It’s really hard to get it right for everybody, but when they looked at that one stretch on First Avenue they recognized that it really needed four hour parking as opposed to two,” Henderson said.

This was the first read of the ordinance. Henderson says there will be more discussion and opportunities for council to voice their concerns at the next city council meeting.