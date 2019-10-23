City councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes receives an award for his work with veterans

The United States Postal Service honored city councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes with a stamp dedicated to his work with veterans in the community.

The stamp dedicated to Barnes has a picture of the Purple Heart award on it and says “Forever USA.” Pamela McClary, customer relations coordinator, says although Barnes is retired from the military he continues his service by making a difference in the community.

“He’s like a hero to me and for a lot of people,”McClary said.

“If they’re sick, he makes house visits, he’s a registered nurse. He goes and checks if they’re diabetic, he checks their blood, I mean he does a lot for the community. So, I thought it was like ‘Wow, why not,’ McClary said.

Barnes served in the military for 20 years. He also started the Veterans’ Day Parade in Columbus in 2009. Mayor Skip Henderson read the dedication during the city council meeting. In the dedication, Henderson says Barnes is well-deserving of this award.

All of this was a surprise to Barnes. He says he thought the stamp was going to be dedicated to military service dogs, but when he heard his name he was speechless.

“When he mentioned my name, that’s what just shocked me. It’s like somebody just hit me in the stomach. It was just like a complete surprise and I’m just appreciative. I accept this on the benefit of all veterans,” Barnes said.