City Councilman John House announces plans to run for re-election

City council John House announced that he will be running for re-election for the District 10(At Large) position in May 2020.

House was elected to Council District 10 (At Large) to complete Mayor Skip Henderson’s term after he vacated to focus on running for mayor.

House made the announcement in front of family, friends and supporters. He says what sets him apart is his transparency with residents and he wants to continue serving the people of Columbus.

“I think the main thing I can offer to Columbus is transparency of what the government is doing because there are no secrets with me. If you ask me what we did, unless it’s like a personnel issue, I’m going to tell you,” House said.

House mentioned introducing the mayor to the idea of having a mayor’s reentry commission to help ex-convicts adjust as they enter our community. He says he has accomplished several projects, but he thinks there’s more work that needs to be done.

House says right now in council they are discussing plans for the Government Center. He says it’s projects like that, that he wants to be there to ensure that citizens are informed on.

“I want to be there to ensure that citizens know why we decide, whatever we decide to do. It’s going to be the taxpayers’ money that’s gonna pay for whatever we do regardless of that decision and I want to be there to help make that,” House said.

All even number districts will be up for re-election in May 2020.

These seats are up for election in May 2020:

Glenn Davis District 2

Evelyn Turner Pugh District 4

Gary Allen District 6

Walker Garrett District 8

John House District 10 (At-Large)

House says if someone is running against him they’re going to have to work for it.

“I think it would be hard to find someone that would work harder at the job than me. I am retired from everything else I have to do. My sole focus really right now is to do what I can for the people of Columbus,” House said.