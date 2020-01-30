City leaders discuss economic expansion at the 2020 economic outlook luncheon

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The unemployment rate across the state of Georgia is at an all time low and city leaders are working to keep things that way as they plan to bring more than 100 new jobs to Columbus.

On Jan. 30, city leaders attended the 2020 Economic Outlook at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, where professors from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, Columbus residents, local businessmen, and city leaders discussed economic expansion in Georgia.

During the luncheon, city leaders listened to panelists give their take on how much has already improved as we move into 2020.

“The strengths of the local economy include Fort Benning, of course your largest employer, defense budgets look good, military pay raises look good, everything looks good at Fort Benning. Columbus State University is growing very quickly with a 25 percent increase in their employment impact over the last five years, and healthcare sectors are doing well,” said Director of Economic Forecast Jeffrey Humphreys.

More than 100 new jobs are expected to come to Columbus, many of which will be in manufacturing and healthcare, according to Humphreys.

The presentation also highlighted some of the current economic factors that Columbus relies on day to day from the private sector.

“Columbus derives much larger than average shares of economic activity from two private-sector industries: financial activities and hospitality,” according to the presentation.

With businesses such as Aflac, TSYS, and Synovus based in Columbus, financial activities playing a major role in the local economy is a given.

The focus on hospitality has also risen in recent years, with three new hotels having started construction in the downtown sector in 2019.

Additionally, the presentation shows how the hospitality industry in Columbus will continue to attract visitors as a result of local interests, naming attractions such as the “Chattahoochee River Walk, the Coca-Cola Science Center, the Columbus Museum, the National Civil War Naval Museum, the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center, RiverCenter, Whitewater Express, and the Springer Opera House.”

Education also plays a major factor in the Columbus-area’s continuing growth, with Columbus State University being a major player in the area, and Mercer University beginning development on a medical school in the downtown area.

“Mercer University plans to expand its two-year campus to a four-year, Global Callcenter Solutions will create 600 jobs in a new customer service and operations center. Pratt & Whitney will create over 500 jobs in its expanded facility,” according to the Georgia Outlook 2020 presentation.

On top of improved development for the hospitality industry and new educational opportunities coming to Columbus, the real estate market in Columbus continues to grow at a moderate pace.

While the price of homes in Columbus is declining, 2020 new home construction activity is expected to increase modestly.

“The improving housing situation reflects the 100 jobs added in 2019 and the 100 jobs expected in 2020,” according to Humphreys.

All of these factors, according to the Terry College presentation, show signs of growth for Columbus.

