City leaders host public meeting for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Outdoor Learning Trail

Columbus, Georgia ( WRBL) Beautification and education were the main focus of tonight’s public meeting regarding Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Outdoor Learning Trail.

“As we get tourists to come into our city to see the trail, they would be able to get off of the bus and read some of the histories,” said Ronzell Buckner, Civil Rights Activist.

More than a dozen people came out to get a visual of how the trail would look in the months to come.

“There’s going to be 11 markers and all of this is local history, local people that invested into this city,” said Buckner.

All of the images each tell a special story about well-known African American leaders in the community. Henry Cook has been a Columbus native since the ’70s. He says it’s a dream come true having his own image be featured as one of the 11 markers.

“I am deeply honored that I am a part of it. It must’ve come at the right time to Columbus and of course one does what one can along the way,” said Henry Cook, Honoree.

Cook has been a dentist in Columbus for over 40 years. He’s now retired but says it feels like yesterday when he was still in practice.

Seems like it was the time that I built a new office. You see me standing there in one of my operatories which is a treatment room while the picture is being taken,” said Cook.

Though the project has been years in the making– folks say they are glad it will soon become a reality.

“A lot of people have done different things,” said Cook.

“It makes a difference, this trail is going to make a big difference,” said Buckner.

Buckner says the next phase will be to get the markers created. He hopes the 4th phase will consist of creating a kid’s community garden at Marshall Middle School.