City of Columbus approves a resolution allowing certain bars to open for this Sunday’s Super Bowl Sunday

The city has approved a resolution allowing certain bars to open for this Sunday’s Super Bowl. Establishments that generate less than 51-percent of sales through food are not usually allowed to open on Sundays in Georgia.

State law allows local governments to open bars on one Sunday per year. Last year, the city used its hall pass on St. Patrick’s Day. Mayor Skip Henderson says the Super Bowl exemption will have a huge economic impact for many local businesses.

Landon Valentine is a bartender at Scruffy Murphy’s. That Irish Pub is closed on Sundays. He says he’s excited to be open this week, but wishes it could be every Sunday.

“I mean if we could be open every Sunday that would be more money for us definitely. So of course,by being closed on Sunday we’re missing out a lot on the football games. We get the college games on Saturdays, but as far as the NFL games go we miss all the games on Sunday. Usually the only ones we get will be on Thursday nights and the Monday night football games,” Valentine said.

Valentine says they are expecting a much larger crowd than last year when they were open for St. Patrick’s Day.