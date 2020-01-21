City of Columbus considers a 90-day moratorium for foster and personal care homes

The City of Columbus is looking into putting a temporary freeze on issuing certificates for individuals to have foster or personal care homes. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Director of Inspections and Code John Hudgison proposed putting a 90-day moratorium on type one foster and personal care homes.

Type one foster care homes are only allowed to house six children. Personal care homes are only allowed to house six adults. During the moratorium, Mayor Skip Henderson says the city will be checking inventory to learn more about the individuals who live in these homes.

“We care about the people that are in these homes. We want to make sure that the folks that are taking care of them,” Henderson said.

“Council has already asked our delegation to increase the level of requirements with regards to licensing and training so anybody that comes into contact with these residents has. Another piece of that is, we want to make sure that if it is going into neighborhoods that they are held accountable for the way the house is run and the way that residents are treated.”

City council said this would help the Muscogee County School District when these students enroll in school. Council did not vote to approve the moratorium. They plan to discuss it further at their next meeting.