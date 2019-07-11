City of Columbus declares July re-entry awareness month

The City of Columbus announced in their city council meeting that for the month of July they will help connect citizens returning home from prison with resources to reintegrate them back into our community.

This is part of Mayor Skip Henderson’s commission on re-entry. Henderson says the mission of Re-entry Awareness Month is to reduce crime and victimization of those trying to return to a normal life. City Council presented a proclamation to Waleisah Wilson. Wilson is the founder of New Life Second Chance Outreach. She says this will help give hundreds of people here in Chattahoochee Valley a second chance.

“Columbus receives about a third of Georgia prisoners are released back to Muscogee County in Columbus and so that’s a lot of people. To recognize that they’re that many people coming back to Columbus and then correlating with the fact that we do have a high crime rate it’s just to recognize you can’t have one without the other,” Wilson said.

Wilson says her non-profit organization recognizes July as Re-entry Awareness Month, but this is the first year the city has decided to officially help the initiative.

Throughout the month there will be events to provide those returning with resources for health care, housing, and many other needs.