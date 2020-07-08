City of Columbus has nearly $1 million to issue grants to non-profits dedicated to helping low-income individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Columbus received almost a million dollars to help low income families during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act from the the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The director of Community Reinvestment, Robert Scott, says they plan to disperse the funds to several non-profits in the area.

The non-profits eligible to apply for a grant must use the money to provide critical services to low-income individuals in Columbus. The services range from rent, utilities, or food assistance to providing mobile testing to different communities.

Scott says the COVID-19 pandemic has created hardships for many folks here in the fountain city. He says he hopes the funds allocated to non-profits will help them get back on their feet.

“Sometimes families have the option of choosing of whether I eat tonight or whether I eat pay this light bill. We live in a society or a community where we wish to see that those households who have been significantly impacted are served with these funds and have a chance to gain the stability that each and everyone will want for ourselves,” Scott said.

Babbs Douglas with Direct Services says she plans to look into applying for a grant. She says her organization helps some of the most at-risk to becoming ill from the coronavirus and the need is only increasing.

“Anytime we’re with a nonprofit every dollar counts, every dollar means it’s a person that you can serve and so I think the most wonderful thing is people that we might have had to say you’re going to be on a waiting list, that’s not gonna happen,” Douglas said.

The application open July 13th and will be up for two weeks.

To learn more about the grant, you can click here to watch the webinar.