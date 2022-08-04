COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you’ve encountered roadwork delays in Columbus this year, you’re not alone. Roads across the city have been getting a facelift as crews work to repair damaged asphalt.

On Macon Road, right off of Highway 1-85, signs read “Uneven lanes.” But after weeks of work, only certain portions of the high-traffic area — mostly turns lanes — have been repaved.

Road maintenance is a pay-as-you-go project funded by the Other Local Option Sales Tax, or O-LOST. The roads resurfacing budget is allocated $17 million for the 2022 fiscal year. As of May, the city had used just under $600,000 for road repair. While that’s just a small portion of the total budget, it’s still a 500% increase in road projects from this time last year.

As far as a timeline goes for the ongoing Macon Road project, that’s still unclear. City officials haven’t yet confirmed whether the entire road will need repaving.