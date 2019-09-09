City of Columbus starts planning to make communities “smarter”

City of Columbus is looking for ways to make the fountain city “smarter” with help from a grant for over $50,000.

The Smart cities grant went into effect on September 5th. This year is a planning phase for the city’s informational technology department to decide where they would like to focus their resources.

Geographic Informational Technology Coordinator Scott Evans says throughout the year, they will be collaborating with other agencies to see how they could benefit from their Internet of Things (I.O.T.) devices.

“With the first year, a lot that we want to answer is what kind of devices do we want to implement, where we want to implement them, what kind of beta information we may collect, and how it will really benefit the citizens in the city as a whole,” Evans said.

Evans says they plan to use the grant to help public safety throughout the city and to increase economic development.

This year is just the planning phase for how the city plans to implement the grant throughout the city. There are also three Georgia Tech advisers partnering with City of Columbus.