City of Hoover releases statement in response to E.J. Bradford lawsuit

(WIAT) — The City of Hoover has released a statement in response to a proposed lawsuit from the lawyers of the family of EJ Bradford.

The City Attorney Phillip Corley states,

“Lawyers for the family of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. have filed a lawsuit seeking money because of his death in November 2018, in spite of the investigations and clear findings of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the United States Department of Justice.

We will vigorously defend the City and our officers against these false allegations. The AttorneyGeneral’s report can be found at the following link and speaks for itself:https://ago.alabama.gov/Documents/news/Hoover/Report.pdf.

The many allegations made against the City of Hoover in the days and weeks following the incident are false. After all evidence is presented, no wrongdoing by the City or any of our officers will be shown.

Regarding the open records requests and lawsuit filed by the ACLU and NAACP, the City has cooperated and properly produced the information that it can produce. The City and the Alabama Attorney General have not produced records relating to the Attorney General’s ongoing criminal investigation of Erron Martez Dequan Brown, who was charged with attempted murder following the incident. We will have no further comment at this time. “

You can also view the official statement in PDF form below:

