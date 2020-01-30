City of LaGrange Animal Shelter Partnership with Puppy Pipeline Extends to Canada

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL)– A group of shelter dogs from LaGrange is headed to Canada in hopes that they will find their forever homes. It’s part of a partnership between LaGrange Animal Services and Puppy Pipeline.

Puppy Pipeline of Georgia Rescue is a non-profit that allows for the transport of adoptable dogs, along with puppies, cats, and kittens to the Northeast and upper Midwest to families waiting to adopt them from no-kill shelters.

The service is now extending into Canada.

The first trip to Canada will be Thursday night. The dogs will depart at 6:00 p.m. from LaGrange Animal Shelter. The Toronto Humane Society will accept nine adult dogs from LaGrange.

“By partnering with Toronto Humane it is going to allow us to move more adult dogs out verses puppies,” says LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey, “We can only send dogs that are 6 months and older due to the Canadian requirements for animals to enter into Canada.”

In the South, there is a low demand, high supply for animals and in the Northeast and upper Midwest there is a high demand, low supply. The animals sent on the Puppy Pipeline usually spend less than a week on the adoption floor before they find their forever home.

Animal shelter representatives believe adding Toronto as a destination will provide even more opportunities to help support efforts to become a no-kill shelter.

Since 2007, Puppy Pipeline has placed more than 1,000 dogs and cats into loving homes.