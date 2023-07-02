COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s been over a week since the LaGrange City Council raised the starting salary of its police officers significantly.

There has been a notable labor shortage across the nation, especially in the public safety industry. According to CBS News, some of the factors contributing to the police shortage are resignation and retirement rates increasing as well as low morale within departments.

The starting salary for LaGrange police officers is $60,000. That’s a $10,000 increase allotted by the city council. While the pay raise is meant to keep LPD competitive with other agencies in the area, the LaGrange police chief says there is more to retention than a dollar amount.

“Money is a big attractor, it doesn’t necessarily keep people here,” said LPD’s Chief of Police, Garrett Fiveash. “But we feel like our, the way we treat our people, the training and equipment we’re able to provide, will keep them if we can get them here.”

Since the salary increase, the department has seen some interest generated from former LPD employees and from people new to public safety. The raise comes at a pivotal time when the department is trying to fill around 23 vacant positions.

“All it takes is someone to be in training or someone to be sick or someone had to be out and then you’re then you’re pulling on the folks that have already worked 12-hour shifts or three 12-hour shifts the previous days,” said Chief Fiveash. “And we’re having to pull them back in to cover that shortage. Having those personnel is always a big plus.”

LaGrange Mayor, W.T. Edmondson, says the pay hike was no simple task. While the pay raise is good news for the city and the police department, Mayor Edmondson says that doesn’t affect their relationship with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

“We were not in competition with the county,” said Mayor Edmondson. “We hope that Sheriff Woodruff will get some raises through the county commissioners. And anything that we can do, you know, to sort of help in any way that we can, to help the county, because the county and the city, we’ve always worked very good together. We plan to continue to do that.”

Mayor Edmondson credits the city council members for including the police department’s raise in the budget without affecting the city’s utility rates. The raise was also made possible by federal funds that were allocated for state and local governments.