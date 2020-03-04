City of Nashville holds vigil for victims in wake of tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vigil was held on Tuesday night at Public Square Park after the devastating storms that swept across Nashville and Middle Tennessee to pray for the city and victims of the storm.

A vigil is being held at Public Square Park after the devastating storms that swept across Nashville and Middle Tennessee. @JohnCooper4Nash addressed the crowd. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/ImUXgx18xJ — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) March 4, 2020

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was in attendance and addressed the crowd. Earlier in the day, Cooper tweeted that he was “devastated by the destruction of our cherished neighborhoods and businesses,” vowing that “We will rebuild. We will be stronger.”

I’m devastated by the destruction of our cherished neighborhoods and businesses. We’re doing everything we can to respond. We will heal as a community and then begin the rebuilding process. The hubNashville 311 phone line is open 24 hours to take storm related requests. pic.twitter.com/Ef6kw3vTGO — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 3, 2020

At least 24 people died overnight Monday into Tuesday after tornadoes made their way through our area.

