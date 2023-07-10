COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For more than 50 years, the seat of local government has been in the Government Center tower downtown.

That’s changing this week. Some city offices have made the move from the Government Center to the old CB&T/Synovus buildings along Broadway and First Avenue.

The city purchased the CB&T property and the conversion to a City Hall is well underway.

There will be a new address for the city government.

The official address and main entrance, for now, will be at 11-11 First Avenue – just across from Trinity Episcopal Church.

Parks and Recreation – along with Finance, IT, 3-1-1, and UGA Cooperative Extension – have already relocated.

Holli Browder, director of Parks and Recreation, says so far the move is going well.

“Not many hurdles, to be honest. It has been a pretty smooth transition for us.”

Browder tells WRBL that this will allow Parks and Recreation to consolidate employees who are currently at three different locations.

By this time next week, the mayor’s office and a significant chunk of the city government will be in what will be in the new City Hall.

Ryan Pruett, director of Codes and Enforcement, has been the project manager on the move.

“The final departments, which are the mayor’s office, city manager, city attorney, and clerk of council will move over the weekend,” Pruett said. “Then Tuesday, we will open up at the new City Hall.”

The mayor will have a different view – but it’s temporary. Mayor Skip Henderson and his staff will occupy space that will eventually go to Codes and Enforcements when CB&T vacates the main building at the corner of Broadway and First Avenue.

The mayor will wind up on the fifth floor of that building, but that’s a year and half away.

The city bought the property – including a lot of furnishings — for $25 million. The renovation cost is another $25 million.

But in that deal came a 634-space parking deck.

“While the move is still happening, the parking garage is still just employees only,” Pruett said. “However, in August, we do plan on opening the first and second floors — which is approximately 150 spaces – will be open for public use.”

Current plans call for the demolition of the Government Center. But that’s at least two years down the road. Those plans also call for a new judicial center to be constructed closer to Tenth Street near East and West wings are now located.

The Muscogee County courts will continue to operate in the current Government Center tower until the new judicial center is ready.