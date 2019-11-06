City officials discuss funding for future city projects

Columbus Officials held their fourth public meeting tonight to talk about funding for future city projects.

The city has different ways to generate funding for projects. During tonight’s meeting, the focus was on using a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST.)

Mayor Skip Henderson says the meeting was designed to get residents thinking about what they would like to see in their neighborhoods. Projects might include roads and bridges, or buildings, like a new government center.

Henderson says all options are still on the table when it comes to the government center’s fate, a subject they will discuss more at tomorrow’s city council meeting.

“We have put out a RFQ for a design team and it will be a very cohesive group that’s going to be architects, consultants, judicial design teams. We’ll bring to council the recommendation of who we felt rated out the highest tomorrow evening. So, we should have them on board in the next few weeks,” Henderson said.

The city will have held a meeting in each district after the final four are completed.

Public meetings are:

Date: 11/7/2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Shirley B. Winston Rec Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road

Date: 11/18/2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Salvation Army Worship Center, 5201 Warm Springs Road

Date: 11/19/2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: CCG Annex, 420 10th Street

Date: 11/21/2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Faith Worship Center, 5303 Miller Road