City officials postpone upcoming Let’s Talk Columbus as coronavirus precaution

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The next “Let’s Talk Columbus” public forum has been postponed as a cautionary measure for coronavirus concerns.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson made the announcement today that, “in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations to avoid crowding,” the talk would be postponed from its original March 19 time.

City officials say they are continuing to work closely with Health Department officials to determine next steps. The new date for the next “Let’s Talk Columbus” will be decided later as more information about the virus becomes available. Officials don’t know when that will be specifically, yet.

In the meantime, Columbus officials encourage residents to visit the CDC’s website, which has the most current information.

