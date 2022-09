COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Services Center will be closed for the remainder of the day Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The closure includes the Tag/Property Office and other offices within the center, located at 3111 Citizens Way, according to a news release sent out by the city.

Officials said the closure is due to a mechanical issue..

The center will also be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, and is expected to return normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2022.