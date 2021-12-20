Civic Center hosts second-holiday food giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Civic Center partnered with Feeding the Valley and T-Mobile to host their annual food drive.

This is the second year that the Columbus Civic Center is hosting its holiday food drive. The first-holiday food drive was held last year, two days before Thanksgiving.

The event started at 9 a.m. and families were already filling up the Civic Center parking lot with their trunks popped open. Cars were instructed to follow the line and volunteers placed boxes of food inside the trunks, each family was given one box of food. The boxes of food were filled with zucchini, hot dogs, pork, Pepsi products, and more.

Event Coordinator Nixon Patterson told News 3 this was a wholesome event.

“I believe it’s really wholesome, it shows people that we care. Not only as an organization like the Columbus Civic Center but as a community, we all come together during the holiday season. During the holiday season we have to feed and sit as a family and be together,” Patterson said.

Patterson plans on feeding at least 1,200 families.

“We hope to feed about 1,200 families based on what we received from Feeding the Valley,” Patterson said.

The food drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and everyone in the community is welcome.