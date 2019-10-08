Clean up continues in Talbot County months following March 3rd tornado

Talbotton, Georgia (WRBL) Cleanup efforts continue in parts of Talbot County after the March 3rd tornado ripped through the area and caused major damage.

Downed tree limbs and home debris still linger on the side of busy roadways.

Despite the damage, there have been steady improvements with new homes already in place for residents and construction crews rebuilding businesses.

News 3 spoke with one resident who says he’s grateful the community stuck together during the storm.

“I see some process being made and I know you have to take your time about doing it. You have to wait on different government programs to, first of all, be in place,” said Gregory Grice, Resident.

Talbotton Mayor Tony Lamar says the community recently received a generous donation from the Carrolton Union Missionary Baptist Association for $1,500.

He adds although the community is making progress, they still have a long way to go with clean up efforts.