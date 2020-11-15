Clear skies for tonight, but tomorrow a front moves through and may bring some brief rain.

Tonight’s forecast will continue as is, clear skies, moderate temperatures, and LOW HUMIDITY. As we move into tomorrow, we will get a southerly wind that will spike our dewpoints, meaning our humidity will increase throughout the day. In the AM hours we will start to see a front advance into the region, but only until noon will we see widespread cloud cover that will persist throughout the rest of the day. There is a very low chance that we see rain. In some areas there will be very short-lived rainfall, but tomorrow will not be a washout. Winds will increase throughout the day peaking around 15mph, and gusts will peak around 20mph. So, a windy and partly cloudy day ahead tomorrow.
As the front passes, our start to the workweek looks fantastic! It will be clear for most of the week and temperatures and dewpoints will start to drop as soon as we get into Monday. Try to get out and enjoy this upcoming beautiful weather!