 

 

Clear skies for tonight, but tomorrow a front moves through and may bring some brief rain.

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s forecast will continue as is, clear skies, moderate temperatures, and LOW HUMIDITY. As we move into tomorrow, we will get a southerly wind that will spike our dewpoints, meaning our humidity will increase throughout the day. In the AM hours we will start to see a front advance into the region, but only until noon will we see widespread cloud cover that will persist throughout the rest of the day. There is a very low chance that we see rain. In some areas there will be very short-lived rainfall, but tomorrow will not be a washout. Winds will increase throughout the day peaking around 15mph, and gusts will peak around 20mph. So, a windy and partly cloudy day ahead tomorrow.  

As the front passes, our start to the workweek looks fantastic! It will be clear for most of the week and temperatures and dewpoints will start to drop as soon as we get into Monday. Try to get out and enjoy this upcoming beautiful weather!  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 55°
Clear
Clear 10% 79° 55°

Sunday

75° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 44°

Monday

67° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 43°

Tuesday

69° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 41°

Wednesday

63° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 39°

Thursday

65° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 65° 45°

Friday

73° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

3 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories