“Click it or Ticket” enforcement week begins

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will be conducting road checks this week in an effort to ensure safety during the busy holiday travel period.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies will be enforcing seat belt and all traffic safety laws.

The goal of “Click it or Ticket” enforcement week is to reduce crashes, injuries, and deaths.

Authorities say wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury in a traffic crash by 45 percent. Those riding in the front seat of trucks reduce their risk of a fatal injury in a traffic crash by 60 percent.