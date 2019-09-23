Climate change protests go global

(CNN)- People protested worldwide about climate change Friday.

Some are calling it one of the biggest climate demonstrations in history.

Streets across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and Asia filled with millions of protesters, all taking part in a massive climate change strike.

“The real emergency is the climate crisis. But it’s not just climate change. It’s our attitude towards it.”

The turnout proved vast, made up of people of all ages.



“This is something I really need to be thinking about something [we] really need to be acting on,” said one protester. “That’s why we’re here. The kids because it actually– it’s actually in the long run going to affect us and the next generation, and not just your generation.”

The driving force behind all of this: 16-year- old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Last year, Thunberg began staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament.

She has now become the face of the youth climate activists.

Thunberg spoke with lawmakers on Capitol Hill during a hearing on the global climate crisis earlier this week.

“Why should we study for a future that is being taken away from us? We need to do this now,” Thunberg said.

The protests come days before world leaders are set to meet at the UN for a much-anticipated climate summit.