Closing statements begin in in Demartre Harris murder trial

Closing arguments were heard this afternoon as the trial wrapped up for Demartre Harris. He’s accused of the 2015 murder of 30-year-old Marcus Bowden.

Prosecutors reminded jurors of the results of ballistic testing, the testimony of witnesses, and referred to the white SUV used the night of the murder, connecting the vehicle to Harris’s ex-girlfriend.

The defense argued that of all of the witnesses who testified none of them said Harris committed the crime.

The defense added that there are no actual eyewitnesses and no DNA was recovered linking Harris to the murder.

“We know he is a blood. He talked about how these people needed to respect bloods. That is the motive, that is the state of mind, that shows intent and that is why Marcus Bowden was killed,” Veronica Hansis, Assistant District Attorney.

“They are hoping the fear you may have will cause you to convict Mr. Harris. They are hoping the fear you may have will cause you to ignore your oath, they are hoping the fear you may have will cause you to forget there isn’t eye witness and they are hoping the fear you have will cause you not to remember the state has the burden in this case,” said Nancy Miller, Defense Attorney.

The jury will begin deliberations Monday morning.