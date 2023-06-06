COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Last summer’s smash-hit exhibition “Clothes Story” has returned to the Columbus Public Library.

The “Clothes Story” exhibit narrative incorporates historic and cultural events and fashion trends that reflect Black women’s styles and values.

This family-friendly experience acknowledges and celebrates Black women through their impactful stories and the clothing they wore from the 1890 through the 1970s.

Henry McCoy, program coordinator for Chattahoochee Valley Libraries and Arsburn Robert, Co chairman of Juneteenth Committee shared with us some more information about the “Clothes Story” exhibit.

“This is the second year that we have hosted this exhibit. It was such a huge success last year that we decided to bring it back again for the Juneteenth celebration. And we are also happy that show designer Kenneth Greene was able to add even more clothes of women that are from Columbus that they wore to the exhibit. So it’s very popular. We had thousands come last year. We fully expect thousands to come and see the exhibit this year,” shared Henry McCoy.

“So what we did was we actually brought the majority of his exhibit, but we added some additional women from Columbus to make it more relevant to Columbus. We added Alma Thomas, who is a painter from Columbus, Freddie Marshall, who’s an incredible opera singer, Ma Rainey, who who’s known as the mother of the blues, Ophelia DeVaughn Mitchell, who’s a world-renowned model and had a modeling agency,” said Arsburn Robert.

The exhibit is open from May 26 through June 30 during the Library’s normal business hours. Admission is free and no advanced tickets or reservations are needed.