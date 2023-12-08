COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Girls at Girls Inc. of Columbus stocked up on their winter wardrobe Thursday during their annual community clothing drive. While all of the items were free, shoppers still practiced budgeting.

“This is a financial literacy opportunity. We partner with Synovus, so we give them Girls Inc. Bucks and a little outline of how much things would be charged,” Cassie Higgins, Marketing and Development Officer for Girls Inc. of Columbus, told WRBL. “They get to use their financial literacy skills to go through and shop for their needs, as well as sharpen those skills from a financial literacy standpoint.”

All of the items shopped through were donated by community partners like Synovus, Columbus State University, The Photoshop Museum, LDJ Fitness, and Maxx Fitness to name a few.

Higgins says as the holidays and colder weather approaches, this is the best time to have people come through to shop.

“We all know when the weather changes, we go to our children’s closet and we’re like, ‘they have outgrown everything for the cold weather!’ So, it’s just perfect timing when the cold weather comes and our girls need the extra sweaters, they need the extra jackets,” Higgins said. “This is a perfect opportunity to pour into them and give them that opportunity to shop for those warm clothing items that they need.”

Fourth grader Joi Turner has been a part of Girls Inc. since the first grade; she says her time shopping sharpened her financial literacy skills.

“I know how to count money… but I learned how to count it really good now,” Turner said.

In the spirit of giving, some girls used their own Girls Inc. Bucks to shop for others, like second grader Everly Williams.

“I got some earrings for my mom, and a necklace for my sister.”

The items that were not selected by the girls of Girls Inc. will all be donated right back into the community that helped make the clothing drive possible.

“We anticipate by the end of this weekend having over 300 girls in our centers coming through and shopping through these clothes. And after this, they’re not going to waste,” Higgins shared. “We’re opening up to our other nonprofits that have women and children that need clothing during this cold time. But they come in and they get to shop this weekend as well.”

Folks have several opportunities throughout the rest of the year to support Girls Inc.

“We have so many events coming up. We have a Boston Butt Sale that we are doing here at our Baker Center. The last day to buy those is Sunday,” Higgins shared. “We also are the beneficiary for the Big Dog Jingle this year it’s a 5k. So, for our runners, if you’re not wanting the Boston Butt, come and run or walk or jog with us.”

The last day to purchase a Boston Butt is Sunday, Dec. 10. Folks can purchase one online for $45 or two for $80. Pickup for the Boston Butts are set for Dec. 14 from 12-7 p.m. at the Baker Gymnasium.

The Big Dog Jingle 5k set for Saturday, Dec. 16. To run, walk, or jog, tickets are $35 with prices increasing after Dec. 15. Online sign-up is available, here.

“You can support Girls Inc. through your time, your passion, whatever it is that you would like to give back. We have volunteer opportunities on our website. If you want to donate money towards one of these events, you can do that all on our website. If you’re just interested in our programing, go to our website,” Higgins said.

More information on the two upcoming events benefitting Girls Inc. can be found below.