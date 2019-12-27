Clouds hanging around for Saturday; Weather Aware for Sunday

Clouds still hanging around through first half of the weekend with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Also, can’t rule out a few light showers much like we saw Friday.

WEATHER AWARE: Sunday, we are watching a cold front that moves into the southeast and the Chattahoochee Valley. There is potential for a few strong to severe storms for us. The main threats will be localized damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Timing will be 11 p.m. Sunday through early morning around 6 p.m.

After the front moves through we start to clear out with sunny skies prevailing by Tuesday. Rain chances get pushed back till late Thursday into Friday as another system moves in. This one looks to be mainly heavy rain.