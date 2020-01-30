Coach Alto’s Memory Honored At Point University

Basketball players and fans around the world had their hearts broken on Sunday morning. Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed killing everyone on board including his 13-year old daughter Gianna. The baseball community was also crushed when they learned that Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli along with his wife Alyssa and his 13-year old daughter Alyssa also died Sunday. The pain reached West Georgia. Steven Brown, the Associate Head Coach at Point University, played for Coach Altobelli in the early 2000’s, and has known him for 18 years.

“I was working a baseball camp at Alabama State. A coach behind me said something about Kobe’s plane or helicopter going down. I just knew “Alto” and his family were on that helicopter. I just sunk man,” said Brown.

While Coach Brown leads his own program these days, he still remembers the lessons he learned from Coach Alto. He also fondly remembers the man Coach Alto was off the diamond.

“He taught us to be tough. The love and passion for the game that he had for baseball, he had it even more with his family,” said Brown.

People that will miss the fallen members of the Altobelli family they can hold on to photos or home videos. There are somethings that Coach Brown will always miss.

“The laugh, the talks, the inspiration. He was one of a kind man,” said Brown.

Around the world people have paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. In West Point, Georgia Coach Brown has found a way to honor his late coach.

“My number was 29. I’m going to wear 14 for the rest of my life. As long as I’m coaching I’m going to be wearing Alto’s number,” said Coach Brown.

Point University will start their season January 31st against the University of Pikeville.