TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man tragically died in an accidental drowning at the West Point Lake in Troup County early Saturday morning.

Three men were boating when authorities say one went overboard headfirst while dropping an anchor at the front of the pontoon boat.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, US Army Corps of Engineers and a dive team from Columbus Fire and Rescue were notified. The dive team was able to retrieve the body of 33-year-old Johnathan Alvarado.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says while there haven’t been any drownings this summer, they urge the public to be safe on the water.

It’s just a large body of water. It’s a very active lake between fishing and recreation. So those accidents do happen. But obviously, times like this, it gives us a chance to push the importance of lifejackets or other flotation devices and to know where you’re at on the lake. These gentlemen were from out of town. They’re from Cobb County. They came down to go fishing for the day and just got their day started when this incident occurred. Stewart Smith, TCSO Public Information Officer

TCSO is ruling it an accidental death. They say it happened near the Liberty Hill Access area. The sheriff’s office also offered chaplain services to Alvarado’s family when they arrived at the lake.