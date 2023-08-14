PHENX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Phenix City Council hosted a work session meeting on Aug. 14, one of the topics on the agenda is an update on the reconstruction of the bridge that goes over Cochgalechee Creek.

The bridge has currently entered the design phase of construction. Built in 1966 the bridge is approaching almost 60 years of age. With the average lifespan of a bridge being 40 years, it’s well past time to retire.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says that the goal is to extend the bridge, so it is a safe distance away from the street.

“It’s a bridge that has been there since I’ve known it. And of course, I grew up in that area and it’s always been there, but it’s a it’s a small embrace. In other words, if a person walks across it, they are actually walking very close to the street,” shared Mayor Lowe.

As of now, there is no set date on when the bridge will be replaced or how long the construction will take place.