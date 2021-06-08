Cocktails-to-go are now a go, Columbusites can now carry out mix-drinks with food orders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An ordinance was approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, allowing restaurants to sell sealed mix-drinks for carry out with food orders.

This means Columbusites can now enjoy happy hour drinks from their favorite restaurants— all from the comfort of their homes.

The move comes as restaurants are recovering from the financial hit of the pandemic. The council passed the measure in a unanimous vote, meaning “cocktails to-go” are now a go.

“It kind of came about during the pandemic when restaurants were struggling to try to make it, they were doing so by doing takeout orders,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said. “It would’ve helped a lot if they’d been able to provide… I keep saying margaritas… but any mixed drink to be taken out with them. I know Atlanta’s interested in it, I would imagine almost every urban center in the state will be doing it too.”

Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill allowing to-go cocktails to be sold across the Peach State back in May, but local municipalities were able to opt out of the to-go cocktail allowance.

With City Council’s decision today, restaurants and bars with valid food service permits and licenses to serve distilled spirits can sell two cocktails per takeout entree ordered.

Columbusites can pick up their mix-drinks in approved, sealed containers and the drinks have to be made and ordered in the same day. They also must be picked up by the same person who ordered them (eliminating third party food-delivery services).

When transporting these beverages by car, customers must place their drinks in a trunk or glove compartment.