ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — In 1992, a University of Georgia student was found dead in a downtown Athens apartment. Decades later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) continues to seek information pertaining to her death.

22-year-old Jennifer Stone, an advertising major at UGA, missed multiple school meetings on Thursday, April 23. When fellow students noticed Stone’s absence, they went to her apartment where she’d lived alone for eight months.

At 187 Hull Street, students found a side door of the apartment left slightly ajar. Upon looking in, they saw Stone’s body and immediately left to call police.

Photo provided by GBI

According to the GBI, Stone’s cause of death was strangulation.

A friend says they saw Stone alive last around midnight on April 23. Her body was found at 7 p.m. that evening, though investigators believe she was killed during the early morning hours of the day.

Anyone with information on Stone’s case is asked to call the Athens-Clark County Police Department at (706) 613-3330 or the GBI’s regional Athens office at (706) 552-2309.