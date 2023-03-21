DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Around 25 years ago, an 11-year-old by the name of Levi Frady was found dead in north-central Georgia, according to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Decades later, investigators continue to ask for the public’s help in collecting information that could shed light on Frady’s case.

October of 1997

On Oct. 22, Frady was last seen in Forsyth County on Little Mill Road — a well-traveled road between Highway 306 and 369.

The next day, Frady’s body was found in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area of Dawson County.

Investigators note the date of Frady’s disappearance aligns with the fifth game of the World Series, while the day his body was discovered was the opening of rifle deer hunting in Dawson Forest.

Two possible witnesses have been identified in the case.

Witness One

The GBI says this person was seen walking along Little Mill Road at 6:30 the day Levi was reported missing. GBI forensic artist Marla sketched the above photos based off of witness description:

White male

Late fifties in age

Scruffy, gray beard

Faded blue baseball cap

Walking in “stooped fashion”

Witness Two

According to the GBI, this person was seen in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area. He may have been driving a 1980 to 1985 medium blue Toyota, two-wheel-drive pick-up truck with a white camper shell over the truck bed.

He is described as follows:

White male

45 to 55 years of age

Clean-shaven

Six foot to six-foot-one

Slim build

White or gray hair

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI’s regional Cleveland office are investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-8477.