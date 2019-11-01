Cold for now and a slight warm-up in the forecast

It’s is going to be a cold Friday night and Saturday morning across the Chattahoochee Valley as another dry front moves through into the early Saturday morning hours.

For the weekend, cold mornings and cool afternoons as this cool air settles across our area. Things staying dry for your weekend, and we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night when time falls back at 2:00 am Sunday morning!

Next week, a few disturbances move through, the first being on Tuesday, but we are getting more confident that this Tuesday disturbance will be dry. A few clouds for your Tuesday as the disturbance moves through, then followed by a slight warm-up bringing highs back into the 70s. Friday, the next disturbance moves through bringing some showers and cooler temperatures back with it.

Temperatures are cold tonight so remember those jackets and blankets for your Friday Night Lights. Stay warm out there!