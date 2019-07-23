Cold front arrives today: Showers and storms possible with below average temperatures.

Although I can’t rule out an isolated shower this morning, our morning commute looks to be dry with increasing clouds. Showers this morning continue to be north of the area but an advancing cold front will begin to push more showers and storms into the area. The best chance for rain will be after 11 AM and will continue off and on into the late afternoon and evening, the evening commute may be a little tricky so you’ll need to use extra caution. By the late evening storms will end from northwest to southwest with mostly cloudy skies.

A stray shower is not out the question early Wednesday morning but decreasing clouds for the morning and more sun for the afternoon, temperatures will continue to be below average with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and less humidity while you can because our summer pattern returns this weekend and early next week.