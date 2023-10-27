LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A community concert titled “The Great October Organ Extravaganza” will be held at the First Baptist Church on the square in LaGrange on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

St. Luke Methodist Church Columbus organist Ken Davis and Choral Society of West Georgia artistic director Bettie Biggs stopped by WRBL News 3 to provide more details on the event.

Admission is free and open to the public. Several guest performers will be featured, including Bailey.