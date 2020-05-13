College students receive a helping hand during the pandemic from the Cares Act

Several colleges throughout the Chattahoochee Valley are issuing grants to students that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants are funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the Cares Act.Columbus State University, Auburn University, and Chattahoochee Valley Community College(CVCC) collectively received around $11 million to provide emergency aid to students.

CVCC says their college received around $800,000 and each student that meets the requirement will receive a grant for around $800.

“Some of our students are on full pell grant which shows that they have a great need. This just kind of caught everybody by surprise, nobody knew that is was coming. For some students it was a real hurdle for them to finish and to stay in school. We want to make sure that we were able to provide whatever resources they needed so for us it was a no brainer,”Tim Harrison, dean of students and administrative services said.

Kyrea Hall says she was notified last week. She plans to use the grant this summer.

“I’m taking summer classes, so it will help me purchase some of my books and access codes for some of my summer classes,” Hall said.

Students received the grants based on their Federal Student Aid information. He says the university is providing summer scholarships to incoming students impacted by COVID-19 as well. Students have until May 15th to apply. Click here for the link to the application.