College students scramble to exit bus fire in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Dozens of college fraternity students had to scramble for safety after their charter bus burst into flames on the side of a Mississippi highway.

News outlets reported the bus was carrying University of Alabama students who attended a fraternity formal in New Orleans and returning home Sunday afternoon.

First responders say the bus driver ran over something in the road that sparked the fire on Interstate 59 near Hattiesburg.

After the bus driver evacuated the 29 passengers, flames engulfed the bus, with thick black smoke shooting into the sky.

Only a burned-out shell of the bus remained after fire crews extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.