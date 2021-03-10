College students struggle with mental health amid pandemic, CSU expands services

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University expanded its student-focused mental health services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic put a stop to large gatherings, and college students missed out on core parts of their college experience. On top of this, students had to adapt to remote learning and isolation.

Daniel Hughes is an art major at CSU. The art program is typically very hands-on, so Hughes said switching to virtual learning as a challenging transition.

“My grades perpetuated my state of mind at the time, which was not very good,” Hughes said. “I went from being in an environment surrounded by all of my friends… this space I had made for myself… then, I want to say, almost reverting back into an old shell.”

Hughes said things have gotten better now, as most students have gotten into a rhythm and schedule. However, Hughes is grateful that he is a junior and already has established friends. Underclassmen had to navigate college without some of those established connections.

With the heightened emotional state of students throughout the pandemic, Assistant Dean of Students, Dana Larkin, hopes this expansion gives wider access to students.

“Loneliness, not being able to adjust to online learning, which a lot of students just are not there…All the suicidal thoughts are a lot more prevalent. I mean our counseling service is just overwhelmed with that.”

CSU students will now have 24/7/365 access to real-time support from mental health clinicians and through tele-counseling services.

Some additional programs the university is implementing include:

Personal student navigators to assist with support including a diverse network of licensed mental health clinicians in the community at no additional cost to students, virtual psychiatric clinics, and an online cognitive behavioral training and education tool designed exclusively for students called iCare.

“The Wellness Hub,” which includes an app and an online wellness magazine with educational content, self-help tools and resource links.

The CampusWell app, including evidence-based, expert-backed hacks for wellness, studying, and more. Download it at the Apple App Store or the Google App Store.

Students may access these services by calling CSU’s Counseling Center at 706-507-8740 or CougarsCare Navigators at 866-639-3938.