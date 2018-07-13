College visits during summer vacation

Families across the country are hitting the road and taking to the skies on vacation this summer.

Those summer trips could be a great time to do some future college planning.

If you’re the parent of a high schooler who has their eyes set on attending college in the future,

traveling during summer vacation is a great chance to pay a visit to prospective colleges.

According to Salliemae.com, be sure to reserve your spot before visiting a school. Schedule a tour and talk with students and professors.

Also, remember the big picture. Your future college student will want to check out places

such as the classrooms, the library and even the cafeteria in order to get a feel for the school.



Next, crunch the numbers. Research costs ahead of time. Estimate the current and future expenses of a school by using Sallie Mae’s college planning calculator. Stopping by the financial aid office can give your student an idea on available scholarships, grants and other aid.

Another tip, have your student take multiple copies of their high school transcript, SAT/ACT score reports and even their resume with them when visiting a college campus. They’ll be prepared to pass it along if an opportunity presents itself.

For more tips, click here. https://www.salliemae.com/

