COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly two weekends ago, one Columbus family suffered a tragic loss. On Saturday, they laid three-year-old Kendrick Engram Jr. to rest.

Engram was pronounced dead on June 26 in what officials ruled an accidental, heat related death. His body was found strapped in the car seat in the Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road.



The funeral service took place at the Kingdom Power Community Church of Love on 2nd Ave.

Family, friends and the Columbus community came to mourn the toddler. He was a student at Benning Hill Early Education and enjoyed watching cartoons such as CocoMelon.



The inside of his casket featured an image of the three-year-old with his favorite CocoMelon characters.



Engram’s aunt spoke at the service and said, “God gave him to us to get our attention. He took him to also get our attention. Now while we’re here and we’re able to tell someone that we love them, this is the time to get it right because we don’t know if we will lay down tonight and it will be our last breath that we may take. So if you have anything against anyone, just forgive them and love on them as much as you can because we’re not going to be able to love on Kendrick anymore.”



As the procession left the service, Engram’s favorite TV show character led the pallbearers, blowing bubbles as he led the casket out of the building.

The toddler’s final resting place will be Evergreen Cemetery on St. Mary’s Road.