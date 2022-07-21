COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The death of an infant that occurred in October of 2021 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The autopsy from the Georgia Burau of Investigation’s crime lab confirmed that the manner of death was a homicide.

Officials says that the cause of death was due to head trauma — specifically, Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy. This refers to a decreased level of oxygen and blood flow to the brain.

The infant’s name has not been released at this time.

