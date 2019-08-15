Columbus Airport celebrates 75 years

In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt was just about finished with his last term as President. That’s also the same time the Columbus Airport was built. Now, the airport is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Today, it held a kick-off party between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m to allow the community to celebrate with them.

During the celebration, of course, there was food and drinks but there were also prizes. The Airport partnered with iHeart radio for an anniversary giveaway.

They’re sending winners from the sweepstakes on an all-expense-paid trip to Las Vegas, Nevada to the iHeart music festival in October and they’ll be staying at the MGM Grand Hotel.

Fun Fact: The original terminal was built in 1931 over on Victory Drive.

“And then we had our first commercial terminal built here in 1944 and our first commercial flight was out at 1944 and then over the years we’ve progressed into five airlines at one time and now we have this terminal that was built back in ’91. And we’re about to have our new terminal modernization project in the next couple months,” says Columbus Airport Director Amber Clark.

Mayor Skip Henderson was also in attendance. “Every day I go to work it reminds me just what an incredible place we live, now we’ve got issues, we’ve got problems, we’re not blind to them, we’re working on them, but they’re the kind of issues that we need to engage and collaborate with the entire community and get them fixed and we’re doing that. But the underlying feeling of the people that live here should be that this is just absolutely an amazing place to live, there’s always something happening.. right here at the airport is a great example.”

Henderson says the airport will be renovated in a few months. They just got their plans approved by the council. They’re going to incorporate some of the aspects of the city in the decor and Henderson says it’s going to look awesome.

He says if you think the airport looks cool now, wait until the end of the year.